Esimaje Awani: Square peg in square hole

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wale Nice

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Youths and Community Development, Comrade Esimaje Vincent Awani, is a square peg in a square hole.

The outstanding SSA who has contributed massively to the life of the youths, communities and the state at large is still in the business of touching lives in his own capacity. The SSA has won numerous awards for contributing towards a better society.

The creative SSA is the CEO of GT Stitches who designed the Nigerian Super Eagles attire which was rated the best by a world fashion magazine GQ in the 2018 World Cup.

READ ALSO: Gov Emmanuel vows to fulfill campaign promises to riverine communities

He was appointed an Ambassador of Igbinedion University Okada for making the Nation proud.

He is the immediate past president of the Itsekiri National Youth Council Worldwide and his contribution still speaks volume till date.

As the youth leader, he was the first to endorse Governor Okowa and His deputy Barr Otuaro for a second tenure. In his speech that fateful day he said “On this note, we hereby endorse the revalidation of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s mandate as the best choice amongst every candidate vying for the Governorship position”.

As an entrepreneur, he has organized so many business seminars for youths to have the ability and privilege to learn new skills and become bosses of their own. This has helped reduce youth restiveness.

Warri was known as one of the worst cities to visit during the Christmas period. But with the help of the SSA who invited all Communities stakeholder, communities chairmen and their executives to the first-of-its-kind Warri security summit to help curb kidnapping, armed robbery and stealing in the city of Warri. After the security meeting, Warri recorded no market robbing, gun robbing because the Communities leaders are the chief security officers of their people’s lives and properties.

For the past 10 years, Warri stopped enjoying the beautification of Christmas lights in our major streets but with the help of the SSA and his team came with the idea of “light up Warri” where individuals, churches, business bodies can help decorate Warri as part of their corporate social responsibility. It was achievable, special thanks to Comrade Esimaje Vincent Awani.

When rival secret cults were killing here and there and the SSA and his team took to the streets of Warri and its environs to preach peace and love amongst the youths. And to God be the glory peace came back.

He made Over 15 persons Personal Assistant to support the vision of the Okowa led administration and he placed them in a monthly salary.

As we give kudos to this workaholic young man for his achievement and support to our society, We pray that God continue to lift him high, give him a higher position so that many lives and many communities will continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy under our smart Governor Sen Okowa.

I also want to pray for our Amiable Governor Okowa, may you continue to enjoy good health long life, and more wisdom to carry Delta State to the peak.

*Nice, Cairman, SOUTHERN NIGERIA PEACE MOVEMENT(SNPM), writes from Warri

Kindly Share This Story: