EoDB: Ogun establishes Zonal offices

By Cynthia Alo

The Ogun State Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has said that it created 12 additional zonal offices to bring its services closer to investors with the aim of improving the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in the State.

Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, stated this during the commissioning of the Abeokuta North Zonal Office in Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta and the presentation of equipment to Officers in the zonal office.

Longe said although the ministry was already working on automating some of its processes, the additional zonal offices were created and equipped to ensure investors who decide to visit the ministry get quality service more speedily and effectively.

She stated: “We need to attract more investments into the state and as part of other efforts the present administration through the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, has created additional zonal offices to improve on our service delivery so that we can assist existing businesses to grow and also get investment referrals from investors who are satisfied with our services.”

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Remi Ogunmefun said the zonal offices would enable government meet the needs of the mining sector and help the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operating in various zones across the State.

