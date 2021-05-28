Energy transition: Total changes name to TotalEnergies

Kindly Share This Story:

Total on Friday changed its name to TotalEnergies as the company moves to become one of the world’s top five in renewables by 2030.

The company made the announcement in a statement posted on its website and obtained by Newsmen in Lagos.

The statement said the decision was approved at the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting in Paris, France.

It said the shareholders approved, almost unanimously, the resolution to change the company’s name from Total to TotalEnergies, thereby anchoring its strategic transformation into a broad energy company in its identity.

Mr Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies said in tandem with this name change, TotalEnergies was adopting a new visual identity.

He said: “Energy is life. We all need it and it’s a source of progress.

“So today, to contribute to the sustainable development of the planet facing the climate challenge, we are moving forward, together, towards new energies. Energy is reinventing itself, and this energy journey is ours.

“Our ambition is to be a world-class player in the energy transition. That is why Total is transforming and becoming TotalEnergies.”

According to him, this new name and new visual identity embody the course TotalEnergies has resolutely charted for itself.

He said TotalEnergies would be a broad energy company committed to producing and providing energies that are ever more affordable, reliable and clean.

The chairman said the company produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.

He said: “Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, clean, reliable and accessible to as many people as possible.

“Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: