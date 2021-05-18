Breaking News
Translate

El-rufai declares Ayuba Wabba, other NLC members wanted in Kaduna over alleged economic sabotage

On 11:54 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
kaduna, ElRufai
El Rufai, Kaduna Governor

By Idowu Bankole

Governor Nasir Elrufai of Kaduna State, Tuesday said the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Mr Ayuba Wabba and other members of the Nigerian Labour union have been declared wanted in Kaduna State for alleged economic sabotage and attacks on public infrastructure in the state.

Governor Elrufai who stated this in a tweet disclosed that the offences allegedly committed by Ayuba Wabba and other members of NLC negate the Miscellaneous Offences Act in Kaduna State.

Also read: IBB’s call for equipping soldiers with modern weapons good, but… — CAN

Recall Vanguard had reported that the NLC president had gone ahead with the strike action after the five-day warning strike elapsed without the Kaduna State Government refused to accede to their demands.

The Kaduna state head of service Mrs Bara’atu Mohammed had said after the commencement of the warning strike that “the strike was illegal and an attempt to sabotage the economy of the state. ”

“What is happening in Kaduna is not an industrial action but a campaign of social and economic sabotage.” She said.

Details Shortly…

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!