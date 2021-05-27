Elder Orubebe eulogises Chief E. K Clark at 94 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

Elder Godsday Orubebe has joined the league of influential well wishers to congratulate Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark a happy and memorable birthday. Orubebe, who eulogises the elder statesman for his uncommon achievements, described him as a true living legend.

The elder statesman, Clark, who turned 94 last Tuesday, May 25 celebrated God’s grace in his life amidst thundering encomium from family members, kinsmen, associates and the general public who see his existence on earth as a blessing, especially with the wealth of his wisdom, knowledge and antecedents.

Orubebe said, “25th May 2021, we celebrate a true living legend, an ‘iroko’ of our common aspirations, and pride of our great heritage, Chief, Senator, Dr. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, as he clocks the enviable age of 94 years.

“Over the years, you have paid the unique price of leadership, not only in your Ijaw land but also, in our beloved country, Nigeria. Your outstanding qualities of truthfulness, fairness and justice for all are some of your living legacies.

“This day, I join millions of Nigerians and the entire world to celebrate this great gift from God almighty. You are a father to all and a worthy leader. May the Grace and Glory of God continue to reign upon you,” Orubebe said.

Describing his background, Orubebe expounded, “Pa Edwin Clark was born on 25 May 1927 in Erunwarin, Ughelli South Local Government of Delta State. Genealogically, the Clark dynasty is a big orchard that has produced many great personality trees: Iroko, Mahogany, Obeche, Oak, Neem, Cedar, Aloe vera, etc. Chief Bekederemo gave birth to Clark’s grandfather, Fuludu Bekederemo, who was himself a man of great substance, a notable politician and warrant chief. He attended the Conference of the Western Region Chiefs, held in Ibadan in 1941. Fuludu Bekederemo sired Chief Clark Fuludu, the father of Pa Chief E.K. Clark.

“A legal luminary, political leader, activist par excellence, defender of peoples’ rights, former Commissioner in the old Midwest State, former Federal Commissioner (Minister) for Information, a founding member, National Party of Nigeria (NPN), 2nd Republic Senator that represented former Bendel State, founding member, Board of Trustees, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Southern Minorities Caucus, Leader of South-South delegates at 2014 National Conference, founder, South-South Peoples Assembly (SSPA), founder, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Co-Convener, Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt Forum, founder, Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Delta State, Father of Niger Delta and Ijaw Nation, holder of high national honours, ‘ Order of the Federal Republic’ (OFR), ‘Commander of the Order of the Niger’ (CON), and many others.”

“I join the good people of Nigeria to congratulate you on your special day. We celebrate, and are inspired by your continued legacy and hard work on this auspicious occasion. We convey our best wishes and prayers for more healthy and active years ahead”, Orubebe added.

