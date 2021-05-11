Eid: Ortom calls for sustained prayers to end worsening insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

As Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has called for sustained prayers to end the worsening insecurity in the country.

The Governor stated that he believed that with prayers and commitment on the part of government and the people, the challenge posed by the wave of killings, kidnappings, herdsmen attacks, and banditry would be surmounted.

The Governor in a statement issued yesterday in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase stated that the peace, security, and unity of the country must be placed above personal and sectional interests, as keeping Nigeria safe and united was a task for all its citizens.

Part of the statement read “the Governor urges Muslims in the state to promote the values and lessons of Ramadan such as piety, generosity, peaceful coexistence and justice.

“He acknowledges and appreciates the prayers made by the Muslim community any time the state was confronted by challenges.

“Governor Ortom assures Benue people that the security of lives and property will remain the priority of his administration.

He wishes all Muslims peaceful Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

