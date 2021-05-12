Eid-il-Fitr: APC greets Nigerians, expresses commitment to tackling security

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Eid-il-Fitr celebration, expressing greater commitment to tackling the nation’s growing security challenges.

National Secretary of the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe stated this Wednesday in Abuja.

He said; “The All Progressives Congress APC celebrates with Muslim faithful and entire Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, after about 30 days of abstinence from worldly pleasures and utmost devotion to the Almighty Allah.

“As we celebrate, we enjoin Nigerians to use this period to demonstrate the essence of Ramadan which is about personal sacrifice and sharing with the less privileged.

“We also urge Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for our leaders and the country’s peace and development. Our collective efforts is required to ensure that citizens enjoy the many pro-people developmental strides of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in an atmosphere of peace.

“The APC calls on all people of goodwill and patriotic citizens to use the occasion to extend their spiritual support for the efforts of our administration in its continued quest to place the country on the path of economic prosperity.

“On this day, we assure Nigerians of our commitment to securing the nation from all fifth columnists and secessionist elements who have continued to seek ways of dragging the nation backwards”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

