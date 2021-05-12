Eid-el-Fitr: Yahaya Bello calls for peaceful coexistence, national integration

Kindly Share This Story:

As Muslim faithful celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, Kogi Gov. Yahaya Bello has tasked Nigerians on peaceful coexistence, national integration and sticking to the lessons of Ramadan which proffers solutions to some problems of the country today.

Bello made the call in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, on Wednesday, stating that the teachings of Ramadan were centred on humanity, kindness, peace and love.

The governor also urged all Muslims to ensure that the lessons which they had learnt during the Ramadan season and their act of devotions remained a consistent way of life even after the 30-days exercise.

Bello noted that Ramadan was a season of several teachings that centred on humanity, kindness, peace and love hence if these lessons were imbibed many of the problems in the country would reduce.

He also extended his felicitation to all Muslims all over, particularly in Kogi on the successful completion of the 2021 Ramadan Fast.

The governor thanked God Almighty for keeping everyone who had witnessed the end in strength and health.

He used the opportunity to again harp on the gains of our peaceful coexistence and national integration.

“Nigeria’s greater achievements as a nation lies in us being united and not allowing ethnic, religion and political party affiliations divide us.

“The various sectional agitations would never emerge in the interest of anyone, instead we should collectively proffer solution to the numerous ills of our nation through effective democratic participation,” he said.

Bello further restated the commitment of his administration to ensuring that Kogi and its people continued to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

This, he said, could only be guaranteed when the lives and properties of people were safe. (NAN)

