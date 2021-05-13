Eid-el-Fitr: FRSC boss urges adherence to COVID-19 protocols

Kindly Share This Story:

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has urged the Muslims and the general public to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Bisi Kazeem, said this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Oyeyemi said with the successful completion of the 2021 Ramadan by Muslims across the world, there was a need for strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols.

He stressed the health implications of unrestricted gathering at this period when COVID-19 was ravaging the world, and the fear of its spread to the country was real.

He called on members of the public and motorists in particular, to adhere strictly to the protocols on COVID-19 in order to make the celebration free, safe, and secured for all.

Oyeyemi expressed satisfaction with the arrangement already put in place by the Corps to make the traffic movement across the country safe and free during the Sallah celebration.

ALSO READ: 3 suspected kidnappers beaten to death in Delta

He congratulated Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, stressing the need to sustain the spirit of love, kindness, and unity demonstrated in the holy month beyond the celebration.

He commended Muslims for adhering strictly to the Islamic injunctions by denying themselves food and drinks during the holy month.

He assured members of the public of the preparedness of the Corps to ensure safer road environments for all travelers during the celebration.

The Corps Marshal called on the public to cooperate with the personnel of the FRSC and other law enforcement agencies as well as volunteers that had come out to assist in ensuring effective traffic management.

He further urged members of the public to always tune to the FRSC National Traffic Radio (NTR) 107.1fm to get updates on traffic status and conditions of the road across the country.

He also enjoined members of the public to support the safer road campaigns of the Corps by reporting any cases of road mishaps or other emergencies to the FRSC call centre through the toll free line: 122.

“You can also directly report to the studios of the National Traffic Radio on 08052998090 or 09067000015 for prompt response by rescue teams,” he stated.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: