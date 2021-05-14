Eid-El-Fitr: DESOPADEC boss calls for prayers, sober reflection

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

MANAGING Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, has tasked Muslims in the country particularly those in Delta State to use this year’s Eid El Fitr celebration to rededicate Nigeria to God in prayers as the country faces existential challenges.

The DESOPADEC boss while calling on all Muslims to see the celebration as a sober reflection as they break their fast, stated that fasting was successful and the spirits of all Muslim faithful were lifted high noting that without doubt, “God answered all supplications and rewarded accordingly.”

Askia in a statement, Thursday, said: “As Muslim faithful celebrate the successful completion of fasting in the holy month of Ramadan, I heartily felicitate with all faithful for God’s abiding grace that saw them through the sacred exercise.

“The fasting was successful and the spirits of all Muslim faithful were lifted high. I pray that the lessons of Ramadan; piety, self-denial, prayers and generosity to the poor and needy be rewarded accordingly by the Almighty God.

“At this time in Nigeria’s existential challenges, I enjoin all Muslims to use the special blessings from God in Ramadan to rededicate our dear country to Him in fervent prayers.

“I believe that despite the challenges facing our country, we are undoubtedly a people that are special to God. He continues to harken to our prayers.

“Due to His outstanding love for Nigeria, I urge all Muslims to continuously present the country in prayer to God, knowing that He is always there for us.

“Witnessing another Eid el Fitri is a special privilege from God who has control over the destiny of man and I therefore pray that all may look forward to a much more fulfilling and rewarding future.”

