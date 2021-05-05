EFCC arrests 30 suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Ilorin

Kindly Share This Story:

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested 30 suspected internet fraudster, also known as Yahoo-Yahoo Boys.

The Public Relations Officer of the commission in Kwara, Mr Ayodele Babalola, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin.

He said that the suspects, mostly students. were arrested in Ilorin.

“The suspects, who are mostly students, were arrested at different locations within Ilorin, following actionable intelligence earlier received on their criminal activities.

READ ALSO:

“Items recovered from them include 10 exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, charms and several incriminating documents.

“The suspects are currently being screened to establish their culpability, and will be arraigned as soon as investigations are concluded,” the spokesman said.

(NAN)

Kindly Share This Story: