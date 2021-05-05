Breaking News
EFCC arrests 30 suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Ilorin

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested 30  suspected internet fraudster, also known as Yahoo-Yahoo Boys.

The Public Relations Officer of the commission in Kwara, Mr Ayodele Babalola, made the disclosure in a statement  on Wednesday in Ilorin.
 He said that the suspects, mostly students. were arrested in Ilorin.
“The suspects, who are mostly students, were arrested at different locations within Ilorin, following actionable intelligence earlier received on their criminal activities.

“Items recovered from them include 10 exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, charms and several incriminating documents.
“The suspects are currently being screened to establish their culpability, and will be arraigned as soon as investigations are concluded,” the spokesman said.
(NAN)
