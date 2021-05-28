Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Friday, described the Nigerian Judiciary as the referee of Nigeria’s democracy noting that it protects the minorities from the power of the majority, despite their attempts to tilt the playing field against the rules.

Comrade Shaibu, who was reacting to the Supreme Court judgement on Friday, that reaffirmed the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki in a landmark judgement, said the Supreme Court displayed decisional and institutional independence which underscores the ability of the judiciary to make decisions free from political influence.

He said: “The ruling of the Supreme Court has shown that the Judiciary does not lack teeth. The rule of law is the strong pillar and rock on which Nigeria’s democracy stands. Every other foundation is made of sinking sand because the judiciary is no longer bound by artificial limitations.”

According to him, the Judiciary constitutes the most important vessel in the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria, even as he reminded politicians that the Supreme Court is not a systematic instrument for the acquisition of political power.

He said: “The final judgement today has demonstrated to the World that the Nigerian Judiciary is not a pawn in the hands of desperate politicians to realized their ambition. The rule of law has prevailed and this has demonstrated further that no one can sit above the law.

Justice is the greatest interest of man and the ligament which binds civilized people together. Friday’s judgement has reinforced this saying due to the celebration all over Edo State and other parts of the world.

“The extent to which the Nigeria Judiciary is free to perform its roles and efficiently to, will determine how developed and how deep-rooted our Democracy will be.”

While commending the judiciary for bailing the nation out of the woods and for waging an unrelenting war against arbitrariness, highhandedness, wickedness and injustice, the Edo Deputy Governor cautioned politicians that Nigeria is operating the rule of law and not rule by law where unjust and oppressive laws are enacted with hyper-politicized Courts to oppressed others.

He said: “This is a democracy, for full protection of minority rights within majority rule.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

