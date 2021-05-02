Edo lawmaker task leaders on efforts for development

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE member representing Akoko-Edo II constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Emmanuel Agbaje have called on community leaders and indigenes of the local government to unite and come out with development strategies that will move the local government forward.

He said in today’s world, collaboration is the quickest way to achieve development.

Agbaje spoke in a Goodwill message to the first Akoko-Edo summit tagged Evolving a new socio-economic order held in Ososo under the chairmanship of Dr Kingsley Ekundayo.

While singling out the Okpameri Leaders of Thought which he said was a good initiative that should be replicated, he also lamented the rising cases of rape and abuse in the local government and commended the Executive Director, BraveHeart Initiative (BHI), Priscilla Usiobaifo on her efforts to check such incidences and abuses.

Represented by a former Senior Special Assistant to Governor Godwin Obaseki, James Osheku, Agbaje said “In Nigeria today, no single community can stand on its own, collective effort is the way to go.

“I will like to commend the Okpameri communities of Akoko-Edo for their wonderful initiative of setting up Okpameri Leaders of Thought. I have followed their engagements and activities for a while and wishes to opine that this summit can lead to the expansion of the frontiers of that forum to cover the entire Akoko-Edo interest.

“May I also seize this opportunity to commend one of our own who has been at the battle front against violence against persons especially the menace of brutal rape of minors which became prevalent in Akoko-Edo, Miss Priscilla Usiobaifo, the driver of BraveHeart Initiative.”

