Edo community protest alleged exploitation by mining company, wants MoU

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – SOME youths of Egbetua in Ososo community, Akoko-Edo local government area have staged a protest against two Companies; Gamla Pyrotechnic and Lime Chemical Limited over their alleged failure to honour agreement reached with the community in the past and their refusal to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the community.

The protesting youths barricaded the entrance to the company’s premises, decrying the companies refusal to enter into a mutually beneficial MoU with them after decades of operation.

One of the posters Oloke Philemon who spoke on behalf of the youths, alleged that the companies devised a divide and rule tactics in dealing with the community.

It was alleged that some persons in the community purporting to be acting on behalf of the community in dealing with the companies were in the habits of seeking their personal aggrandizements at the detriment of the community.

READ ALSO Police rescue 22 underage girls from prostitution home in Ogun

On his part, James Osheku, a youth and politician in the community accused the companies of neglecting the community for so long alleging that, “I have personally prevailed on the company on many occasions to honour their agreement with the community.

This protest is long overdue, the companies have taken the community for granted. There must be a signing of a fair Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

All we seek for are; The companies should employ youths of the community, pay compensation to the community for the Billions of Naira the companies have made from their operations spanning over 36 years, have a Liaison Officer, meet with its Corporate Social Responsibilities,” among others.

Kindly Share This Story: