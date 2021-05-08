Breaking News
Ebubeagu arrests 8 armed robbery suspects in Ebonyi

Ebubeagu-group
Ebubeagu officers in a group photograph

The security outfit set up by South East Governors, “Ebubeagu”, Ebonyi State branch, has arrested eight armed robbery suspects in the state.

Mr Stanley Okoro-Emegha, the Commissioner for Internal Security, Border, Peace, and Conflict Resolution, said in Abakaliki on Friday that the suspects were arrested in different locations in the state.

Okoro-Emegha reiterated that the state government was committed to get rid of crime in all communities.

“The suspects were arrested in their various crime scene and we will continue to hunt them to ensure adequate security of life and property,” he stated.

One of the suspects, Igwe Paulinus, a native of Ikwo local government area of the state, confessed to the crime saying, “I have a gun called One-Npa.

“I have been involved in two or three robberies at popular Meat market in Abakaliki. I use to rob phones and money.

“My friend whom I use to follow is already in prison. I have no one again since then,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspects were later handed over to the police for further investigation and possible arraignment in court.

(NAN)

