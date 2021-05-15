Ebonyi govt absolves self from phantom kidnap 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

Ebonyi state government has disassociated itself from an alleged abduction of a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, personnel in the state, Mr Ogbonnaya Amos.

Amos has however made an appearance in Enugu, during the weekend.

The state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji in a reaction to the state PDP’s indictment of the state government in the incident said that Amos was being hunted by his past.

Orji said it was unfortunate that some stalwarts of PDP in the state resorted to dirtier intrigues in their desperate but regrettable move to run down the name of Governor David Umahi and the image of the state government.

Orji said the government had it on good authority that millions of naira was voted for by the opposition party in the state to disparage the Governor and the state on social and other media platforms.

“The general public should therefore note that the alleged kidnap of one Amos Ogbonna is part of the grand design by his syndicate of political howlers to cause tension in the state and incite public hatred on a government they hold in very high esteem.

“We therefore dissociate and distance ourselves as Government from the thoughts and claims of these PDP officials, who for pecuniary and political reasons have covenanted with the opposition forces to unleash falsehood on the State Government,” Orji said.

He advised the security agencies to hold PDP officials in the state accountable for the whereabouts of Ogbonna, noting that circumstantial evidence points compellingly to their complicity in their allegation.

“We reaffirm our commitment to the core values of our administration and the prophetic proclamation that guides our actions. We leave our battles in the hands of God as we are sure that the enemies of our modest achievements shall be disappointed in the evil deeds of their agents,” Orji concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

