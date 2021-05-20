Dr Nate Jeal reveals how dentists can leverage social media

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr. Nate Jeal is a superstar dentist who currently owns and runs multiple practices with his wife and business partner, Dr. Bao-Tran Nguyen. With over ten years of dentistry experience, this couple has managed to build and sell mulitple practices. In addition to being a successful dentist, Dr. Jeal is also a marketing and conversion expert. He is a co-founder of Fast Growth Practice, a program that provides private advising services for all dentists looking to grow their practices.

During his career, Dr. Jeal discovered that the best way to grow a dental practice is by harnessing the power of social media and authority marketing. “Social media is not only the place where you can share pretty pictures of yourself,” Dr. Jeal says. “It is a powerful marketing tool, which you can use to retain your current patients and attract new ones.”

Dr. Nate Jeal believes that authority marketing is the best marketing strategy for dentists. It allows them to present themselves at their most competent and make their practices stand out from all the competitors. “Dentists who use authority marketing position themselves as leaders in the industry. Authority marketing helps them build a presence that conveys competence and expertise for select procedures, which can bring many patients through the door,” he explains.

Social media is an excellent way to reach out to new clients. In general, people tend to use social media when evaluating new service providers, including dentists. Social media also allows dentists to promote information such as geographic location and their services, increasing the chance of prospective clients in the area finding them.

In addition to finding new clients, social media is an excellent way to improve relationships with existing patients through content sharing and communication. “Regular clients or patients may visit your practice just twice a year, so it can be difficult to build strong relationships with them. A well-developed social media plan can help you stay connected to your existing customer base every day of the year,” Dr. Jeal says.

Dentists can use social media to remove the fear and anxiety that many people experience when they face the prospect of a dentist appointment or dental procedure and encourage them to do more than just a regular check-up. Social media also offers patients and potential customers a means to reach out and ask questions. Even using automated responses can enhance the overall customer experience.

All those who are looking for a way to grow their practices should undoubtedly turn to social media and authority marketing. If you’re unsure how authority marketing works, the Fast Growth Practice program and Dr. Nate Jeal will guide you every step of the way.

