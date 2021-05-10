Don’t sell arms to Nigeria, Nnamdi Kanu tells US

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has urged the United States of America, USA, not to sell arms to the Nigerian government.

Kanu in a letter to US President, Joe Biden, begged him to turn down the request by President Muhamnadu Buhari, soliciting US military assistance to Nigeria.

The IPOB leader, in the letter, claimed that President Buhari had made Nigeria “the most dangerous country in the world.”

Kanu argued that Nigeria would turn any arms received from the US against innocent agitators of self determination, who the country had unilaterally and unjustifiably branded terrorists.

The letter read: “We, the Indigenous People of Biafra applaud your election as President of the United States, the most powerful office in the history of the world. We salute your adept and muscular discharge of presidential duties during your tenure in the White House.

“Mr President, as you consider Buhari’s request for military assistance to Nigeria, we respectfully urge you to also consider the following:

“Mr Buhari’s draconian measures were geared to retaliating against peaceful demonstrations favouring the restoration of Biafran independence that was cruelly extinguished by a genocidal military campaign Buhari partly led between 1967 and 1970.

“He has concocted treason charges against IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu to crush Biafran self-determination, despite the fact that self-determination is legal under Nigerian law.

“We respectfully suggest that you consider, among other things, denying weapons sales or transfers to Nigeria under the Leahy Amendment; listing Nigeria complicit in persecuting Christians and Jews under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

“We respectfully urge Mr President to invoke particularly Section 620M of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (FAA), as amended, which prohibits the furnishing of assistance authorised by the FAA and the Arms Export Control Act to any foreign security force unit where there is credible information that the unit has committed a gross violation of human rights.

“In conclusion, we state categorically that the national interests of the United States lie in protecting Christians and Jews in Nigeria, defeating radical Islam and preventing instability in West Africa which will altogether be enhanced by a US-led diplomatic pressure on the Nigerian government to – as a matter of urgency – agree to a UN-supervised referendum on Biafran Independence.

“We wish you and your family many wonderful years in the White House.”

