Delta community raises alarm over plans to impose King

…Govt doesn’t choose King, Okowa’s Spokesman

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA-THE people of Ibrede Community in Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, Wednesday, raised alarm over the State Government’s purported plan to impose and install Chief Augustine Oghenejabor as the Odio-Ologbo of the kingdom.

The people in a well-attended meeting of stakeholders, President Generals of the eight communities that made up the kingdom, held at Ibrede, vowed to resist any attempt to displace the present Odio-Ologbo by installing a new one in his place.

The people in a resolution signed by those in attendance said: “That the most elderly man as stated by the gazette in Odiologbo of Ibrede Clan remains and Odio Ipoli Couple as elected stands.

“That the clan President Generals and Edios, Chiefs, Youths and other organs of clans community leadership vehemently reject the imposition of Chief Augustine Oghenejabor as the Odio-Ologbo of the clan, as no single man can change the collective decision of the people.

“We, therefore, appeal to the government and other relevant agencies to look into this resolution and act appropriately”.

Contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika said the government does not choose a king for communities, adding that Government only recognised the person chosen by the community.

Ifeajika said: “Government does not choose a king for a people because the person is not going to be the Traditional Ruler of Delta State; he is going to be the Traditional Ruler of that community. So, Government does not really have anything to gain or lose as such.

“What Government preaches about is that let there be peace even in a selection process, let there be peace. After selection, let there be peace. Government is not in a hurry to recognise any Traditional Ruler.

“Government allows the people to choose their Traditional Ruler and ensure that the entire process is good and that the people are happy with the person they have chosen. The government will not give people what will cause trouble, especially the Government of our Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa who is a peaceful man; who is a man of due process. He cannot be part of anything that will roughen the waters.”

