Delta community asks monarch to resign

Elders of Oghior community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State have called on their monarch to resign from the throne because “his installation several years ago did not follow due process and he was not the fit to lead the kingdom in peace and unity.”

The Elders, in a statement by Pa Agidi Munugo, Chairman, Elders Council and Mr. Freeborn Ghaghara, Chairman, Oghior Advisory Council, respectively, disclosed that all the processes from the ‘purported’ selection and crowning were executed by those he was now referring to as strangers.

The elders explained that the monarch was not duly selected by the Owhorhu ruling house and the Evwrirhe sub-clan of Udu before presentation to as monarch.

According to the elders, “In the gazette of Udu Kingdom, which is in our possession, it is stated clearly that for a King to emerge, he must be duly nominated by the Ruling House of the aspirant.

“The now late Dogene Erhierhi was the man duly nominated as king by Owhorhu ruling house and ratified by the Evwrirhe sub-clan comprising of Adadja, Uloho and Owhorhu ruling houses.

“Today, according to statements credited to the monarch and his already published book on Udu history, most of Udu communities are strangers.”

The Oghior elders maintained further that of the seven ruling houses in Udu Kingdom, each of the ruling houses ought to be represented in the UTC by four chiefs to be elected from their house.

“But today, the UTC is made up of about 10 members as many members have died and the monarch does not want to replace them for selfish reasons.

“We have very credible evidence to prove our case in Court. He was not prepared for the throne. We thought he would tread with caution so we could let sleeping dogs lie.

“We are going to court to revisit his coronation to ensure he is kicked out for the proper thing to be done.”

The statement added that Oghior people are known for civilised approach to public issues and has long believed in the rule of law.

They added: “The Sheshare family of Fifia in Oghior community won a land dispute against the Nago family of Oginibo in 1908 in a judicial action at Igbogidi Court. How can we now be called strangers?

“Others Udu communities tagged strangers can remain silent but not Oghior.

“Let the courts resume for legal battles on these issues to resume. In the meantime, the monarch should simply resign since he lacks the capacity to lead Udu in peace and unity.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

