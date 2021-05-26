DELTA 2023: Ijaw group visits Gbagi, declares support

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize, WARRI

A group of Ijaw Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ward leaders and working committee members and women from Burutu, Bomadi and Patani Local Government Areas, Delta State, have declared total support for the 2023 governorship aspiration of former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi.

The supporters under the platform of Ijaw Political Solidarity Forum, IPSF, led by the Obaseki of Akugbene Mein Kingdom, Chief Yusuf Eregbene, stormed the Oginibo country home of Gbagi in Ughelli South local government area of the state, weekend, to present a charter of their declaration to the aspirant.

Coordinator, Chief Eregbene, secretary, Hon. Awisi Victor, deputy coordinator, Engineer Kemapuador, publicity secretary, Mayor Timi Ogobiri, organizing secretary, Richard Opukeme and provost, Mr Ogun School signed the declaration.

A party leader, Mr Johnbull Febakumor, who spoke at the public declaration said Ijaw people were with Kenneth Gbagi on his governorship ambition.

They affirmed: “We believe with your wealth of knowledge when you become the governor of Delta state, you will change Delta state to an industrial hub, we believe that Delta state under your watch will be uplifted to the next level of development, Sir, we believe in your competence and high level of socio-political, entrepreneurial and administrative prowess”.

Responding, Gbagi, who appreciated the solidarity visit by the ethnic group, asserted: “All tribes and ethnic groups want development, we have seaports that once bind us together in terms of development”.

“What we must do is for us to join hand and defend who we are together, our waters need to be free for investors, while bridges road should be visible and functional for free flow of commerce. To enable us to achieve these, we must see Delta state as our state and allow developers to join us together.

“If an Urhobo can do the job we should give him the support as I present myself to you to serve people of the state.

“Deltans are fortunate to have a governor like Dr Ifeanyi Okowa who ensures that the state is peaceful. When there is no fighting, the development will come, let us develop the 25 local government areas in our state,” he said.

