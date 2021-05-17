Delta 2023 Elections: Delta Central PDP reaches 7 point resolution

Kindly Share This Story:

The Delta Central Senatorial District People’s Democratic Party Executive, has affirmed its total support for the zoning arrangement of the party in the state, noting that it has brought peace and progress.

It, therefore, maintained that it is only normal for the governor of Delta State come 2023, to come from Delta Central based on the existing zoning arrangement which puts Delta Central as next in line to produce the Governor.

In a resolution reached at the end of a meeting of Delta Central Senatorial District People’s Democratic Party Executive at Ughelli, the party leadership in Delta Central, frowned at a situation where persons or group would make pronouncements that were capable of causing confusion not only to party members within the Delta Central district, but to members of the party in Delta North and Delta South senatorial districts.

The resolution read in parts: “ That the meeting affirmed that the zoning arrangement of the party in Delta State that makes it possible for the governorship of the state to move from one senatorial district to the other, has brought political peace and progress in the state, and therefore, wish to affirm our total support to the zoning arrangement. Consequently, it is only normal that the Governor of Delta State come, 2023, should come from Delta Central.

“ What we frown at, is a situation where any group of persons will start putting themselves together and make pronouncements that are capable of causing confusion and distractions not only to party members within Delta Central, but to members of our party from Delta North and Delta South senatorial district.

“ That we are aware that the party is empowered with strong mechanisms capable of ensuring that the zoning arrangement of the Governorship of Delta State from one senatorial district to the other, is allowed to remain because it has brought peace to the system.

“ While we encourage governorship aspirants from Delta Central senatorial district to go about their business of consultation peacefully, and without in any way conveying messages that will be seen as insultive to the sensibilities of party members from other senatorial districts.

“ It is also our advice that aspirants and leaders of the party should desist from attending gatherings that will not do the party any good.

“ We appeal to party men and women from Delta Central senatorial district to go about their business politically, bearing in mind that we are with them in our collective efforts to achieve the set dream.

“ We affirm that we remain committed and loyal to the government of Delta State ably led by our Leader, His Excellency, Sen. ( Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Delta State.”

Those in attendance at the meeting are the Chairman of Delta Central People’s Democratic Party, Chief Patrick Fovie; Delta State Organizing Secretary of PDP, Chief Onoriode Sunday; State Auditor, Chief Owin Orhiromurhu; Secretary of Delta Central PDP, Hon. Onome Ojo; Exco Member, Oguma Felix; PDP Chairman Okpe Local Government Area, Hon. Efe Uko; State Ex-Officio, Hon. Morgan Ogoapha; Delta Central Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Otojareri Happy; PDP Chairman Sapele Local Government, Chief Perkins Umukoro; PDP Chairman Ughelli North and Chairman of All Chairmen Delta Central, Hon. Agbatutu Lawrence; Financial Secretary Delta Central, Mrs. Doris Onoyake; PDP Chairman Ethiope West, Solomon Obareki; Senatorial Treasurer, Hon. Peter Agbavweni; PDP Chairman Uvwie Local Government, Hon. Efe Okoledo; Delta Central Organizing Secretary, Wilson Odibo; Assistant Woman Leader, Philo Omonuwa; Senatorial Woman Leader, Chief Dora Sakpaide; State Ex-Officio, Ogheneovo Vivian Akpevwe, Legal Adviser, Kerewi Ufuoma and Delta Central Ex-Officio, Goodluck Aremitan.

