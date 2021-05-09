Daŕe Adeboye begins journey home

Kindly Share This Story:

TODAY in the second largest city of Akwa Ibom State, Eket, a commendation service for 42-year old Oluwadaminare Temitope Adeboye, a regional pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, who died in his sleep last Tuesday evening after ministering in his church, will be held.

The said Dare, till his death that night was the “miracle child” and the second biological son of the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye. He was his look alike.

According to a release by the family, the deceased body which is currently lying cold in the morgue of Babcock University, Ilisan-Redmo, estOgun State will be will be taken in a motorcade to the RBeademptione Camp—-the city which was created by his 79-old father—-where Pastor D, as he was fondly called by numerous admirers, will finally rest in the Vault there.

The Church release indicates that the funeral rites would begin on Sunday, May 9, with a special service at the City of David Youth Church in Eket, Akwa Ibom where the deceased pastored.

Thanksgiving songs and tribute for the late Dare will hold on on Monday, May 10, between 4 pm and 6 pm at the RCCG House of Favour, Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The farewell service will hold on Tuesday, May 11 at the Youth Centre, RCCG Redemption Camp.

The statement issued by Adeboye’s Personal Assistant and the deceased younger brother, Leke, reads: “With our hearts full of gratitude, we appreciate you, for standing by our family, in this period of trial. We are consoled, no doubt, by the fact that our beloved son has returned home, to rest in the bosom to his maker and father.

“Our confident assurance is rooted in the life of selflessness and sacrifice our son lived for Jesus Christ, our Saviour. Thank you so much for your prayers and words of encouragement.

“Our prayer is that we will all make it to that glorious home, in Jesus mighty name.”

Pastor Dare Adeboye held various positions such as the RCCG Youth Affairs National & International Director of Programs, Chairman Organizing Committee of 70hrs Messiah’s Marathon Praise, National Youth Convention and Northern Zone Abuja RCCG SHIFT programs.

He was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35).

Dare was happily married to Temiloluwa with children.

He was 42-year-old and would have clocked 43 in June.

Last year, on his 42nd birthday, his dad, in a social media post, described him as his first miracle child. He wrote on his Facebook page, “Our first miracle child. We pray that God will keep his miraculous working power in your life and all those who need a miracle today, will use you as a point of contact for their own in Jesus’ name. (Amen) love from Dad, Mom, and the whole Adeboye dynasty.”

He was the third son of the 79-year-old General Overseer of one of the largest churches in the world.

Pastor Dare held previous positions as the Senior Pastor of RCCG House of Praise, Birmingham, the Provincial Youth Pastor of RCCG Kaduna Province 1 and RCCG Kaduna Region 8 Youth Pastor.

