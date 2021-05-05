Dadu’ut, Macham salute Lalong at 58

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has been described as a bridge builder, working to enthrone peace and take the State to a higher height.

Senator representing Plateau South at the National Assembly, Professor Nora Dadu’ut said these while celebrating with the Governor as he clocks 58 years.

Professor Dadu’ut who assured of her willingness to work with the Governor in the interest of the State said, “Governor Lalong who is also the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum is a committed patriot and a bridge builder who has contributed immensely to the growth and development of Plateau. He is patriotic, purposeful, dedicated and committed to issues that affect the country.

“It is my prayer that God continues to protect him and imbue him with even greater drive, intellect, and good health as he continues to serve not just Plateau State, Northern Nigeria but our great nation at large.”

Also in a tribute to his principal, the Governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham noted that the State in the past six years has been enthralled by purposeful driven governance, developmental projects under a serene and placid atmosphere hence his 58th birthday is a worthy and fulfilled milestone which should be commemorated with pomp and wide jubilations.

Macham stated, “… For more than two decades in politics, Lalong has been playing active roles in the development of Plateau State. His stint in politics right from 1999 when he was elected into the Plateau State House of Assembly and later became the longest serving speaker in the State, up to 2015 when he was elected the Governor, have been trailed by amazing footprints and legacies.

“The Governor’s regular consultation with stakeholders in the state including members of the State House of Assembly has led to many positive developments. For instance, the passing of the anti-land grabbing law which criminalises forceful occupation of land by some unscrupulous elements, has since stemmed the tide of land grabbing in the state especially in the Northern zone of Plateau State.

“The Governor has continued to demonstrate his affection for his people, in spite of the economic crunch in the country, his administration since coming on board decided to complete all the abandoned projects inherited from his predecessors. Governor Lalong equally initiated and completed many projects with others still ongoing such as the mega projects dubbed “Lalong Legacy Project” which are mostly in health and educational sectors in the 17 local government areas of the state.

“The Governor recently assured of completing the projects when he said “Having inherited quite a number of abandoned project and completed many of them, I don’t intend to leave any project uncompleted. The legacy projects will be completed before the end of my tenure God willing.

“The prevailing industrial harmony on the Plateau is as a result of cordial relationship with the state civil servants. In the past six years, workers have been receiving their entitlements as and when due. When it comes to payment of salaries, pension, gratuity and other emoluments, Governor Lalong stands out nationwide. This has earned him the indelible name of “Governor Alert” bestowed on him by no other than the state civil servants. The Governor recently told the civil servants that his administration was working towards acquiring land in all local government areas of the state to build affordable housing for them.”

