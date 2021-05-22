CSOs blast Malami for supporting open grazing

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, Friday, blasted the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), for opposing Southern Governors’ ban on open grazing.

Speaking on Malami’s reaction over the ban placed by the Governors on open grazing in that part of the country on Channels TV, the Convener, Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, CDNDC, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, accused him of being a sectional AGF and tribal bigot.

Atoye said: “Malami has consistently demonstrated that he is a sectional AGF and tribal bigot who have no business serving in a diverse and heterogeneous society.

‘Malami has no opinion over Hisbah; he has no opinion over sharia; he has no opinion over the obstruction of sales of alcohol; he has no opinion over the forceful conversion of Christian girls in the North; of course he will have no opinion because he is an extremist.

“The emerging unity in the South of Nigeria is obstructing the conquest agenda of the Buhari regime, and Malami being the enforcer of a parochial regime, is pained by this.

A social crusader and founder of One Love Foundation, OLF, Patriot Patrick Eholor, demanded apology from Malami for “reckless and disgraceful comparison” of cow business and spare part business.

“The AGF was not honorable enough as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and I expect him to apologise to Nigerians for such a reckless and disgraceful comparison.

“The way and manner the AGF commented on the issue. All I can see is bias, bigotry, sentiment, and an opportunist who is occupying the exalted post of the AGF.

“Comparing open grazing to spare parts business is the highest level of impunity and total disrespect to the southern part of the country.

“What the AGF said shows that people like him are the ones deceiving the president that all is well. That is the problem with the northern elites, with due respect to some good ones.

“I had expected them to invite Nigerians to a round table to tackle this issue. But behold, as the President of the Senate did, he (Malami) has shown the world that they are in support of the killings across the country.

“It is absurd to compare a spare parts dealer to a Fulani herdsman who is armed with AK-47 destroying people’s farm with impunity and arrogance.

“At this age, the right thing to do is for the herders to buy land, build ranches and engage in modern-day animal husbandry. Moving around or staying in people’s farms is no longer accepted. It’s outdated and irritating judging by what is happening”, Eholor said.

In another reaction, the Convener, Concerned Nigerians, Comrade Prince Deji Adeyanju, made it clear that there is no connection between cow business and spare part business as being portrayed by Malami.

Adeyanju said: “Cow business is a personal business and is not a national business. It is funny for Malami to compare cow business with spare part business. The people doing spare part business buy land, rent shop to do their business and do not go about inconveniencing people or killing them.

“They should stop threatening people with their tribalism and because that was exactly what Malami was doing on Channels TV. It is so unfortunate that people would want to force their bad behavior down the throats of others and they won’t complain.

“So people like Malami should stop the bad behavior they want to export all over the country and intimidate everybody. One thing I believe is no matter what other people say you cannot force your bad behavior on others.

“The Southern governors and the people of the region must remain resolute about their safety, security, and peace, and they must never revert to the path of political correctness where the zone has been stupid and helpless.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

