Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

TWELVE governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the November 6 election are spoiling for a showdown over alleged attempt by the party leadership to play down the issue of zoning during the June 26 primaries.

Those who appended their signatures in a communique issued at the end of the meeting are Mr. Walter Okeke,. Dr. Ifedi Okwenna, Lady Chidi, Onyemelukwe,. Mr. Godwin Ezeemo, Engineer Chris Azubogu, Mr. Val Ozlgbo,. Or. Godwin Maduka, Dr. Winston Udeh, Chief Johnny Maduafokwa, Senator Ugochukwu Uba, Chief Chuma Nzeribe and Chief Emeka Etiaba (SAN).

PDP aspirants who did not attend the meeting were Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, Dr. Tony Nwoye, Senator Uche Ekwunife and Mrs. Ekwochi. Apart from Dr. Tony Nwoye who is from Anambra North senatorial zone, the other three are from Anambra Central senatorial zone.

The communique said that based on the provisions of Article 7(2)(c) of the PDP Constitution, which provides for the principle of zoning in the party to ensure equity, fairness and natural justice and based on the prevailing zoning principles existing and being practised currently in Anambra State governorship elections, they demand that the zoning principle be applied in the nomination and selection of the POP candidate in the governorship primaries in Anambra State.

READ ALSO:

The communique read: “By the said principle of zoning, the governorship of Anambra State shall devolve to Anambra South (having regard to the fact that Central has governed for eleven years, North eight years and South less than four years and six months).

“All members of this Forum do undertake to support any one of them from the South who emerges through a credible process as the party’s flag bearer after the June primary election.

However, some aides of the aspirants who are not from Anambra South argue that there was no agreement about zoning of governorship ticket in the PDP.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: