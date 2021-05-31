Breaking News
COVID-19: NCDC records 156,558 discharges at May 30

On 2:47 am
lThe number of confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Africa has reached 4,330,666 as of Saturday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 115,191 while 3,888,495 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease. South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia, and Egypt are among the African countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. South Africa has recorded 1,556,242 COVID-19 cases, the most among African countries, followed by Morocco, at 500,984 cases, and Tunisia at 268,837 cases, it was noted. (Xinhua/NAN)


The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says one person has been discharged on Sunday after recovering from COVID-19, bringing the total number of discharged cases to 156,558.

The NCDC confirmed the new recovery in its latest update, via its official website on Sunday.

It also reported 30 new additional COVID-19 infections in three states.

The agency said that the country also reported zero death linked to the disease in the past 24 hours.

It said that while the case count had continued to creep down throughout the week, adding it is getting closer to dropping below 30.

The agency said that the new additional case count included 26 cases in Lagos, Rivers 3 and Kwara 1.

It added that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country has conducted over two million tests since the first case relating to the disease was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

Meanwhile, the agency has urged Nigerians to adhere to all non-pharmaceutical preventive measures of COVID-19, adding that it will help to curb the spread in Nigeria.

“Wash your hands  with soap under running water.

“Wear your face mask properly. Maintain a distance of two meters from the person next to you,” it advised. (NAN)

