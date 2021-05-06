Covid-19 did not kill Dare Adeboye, PSF debunks report

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sam Eyoboka

Pastors’ Seed Family (PSF), an umbrella body for Pastors’ children in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) worldwide, has debunked the rumours making the round that Pastor Dare Adeboye’s death was COVID-19 related while requesting that the family be left to mourn in peace.

In a statement issued yesterday, the body said it was without doubt that it was hit by the sad occurrence but will keep steadfastness in God.

Describing the late son of the General Overseer as one who led effortlessly and fearlessness, the official statement contained: “It is with a deep and heartfelt sense of loss we announce the departure of our beloved son, brother, husband and father, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye. Who went to be with the Lord on the 4th of May, 2021.

“His life was well lived as he served the Lord without reserve, giving effortlessly and leading fearlessly. He was crowned by the Lord with blessings of three seeds and a beautiful wife.

“Though shaken, our anchor remain Jesus Christ in whom we have the assurance that we will one day meet in a place where there is no pain.

“It is the wish of the family to be left alone at this moment, and we pray the Lord keep you as you honour this humble request. With love from Pastors’ Seed family,” said Pastors Seed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

