Coscharis responds to customers demand with Renault models

By Willie Samson

DETERMINED to give more Nigerians the opportunity to drive brand new cars, Coscharis Motors, sole representative of Renault brand in Nigeria, has extended the Easter promo on the Renault brand.

The company in a statement made available to Vanguard Motoring on Wednesday said that: “The promo which was earlier scheduled to run till the end of April has now been extended to run till the end of June 2021.

“The extension is in response to the demand of a good number of the company’s customers and prospects for more time, to enable them take advantage of the promo.”

According to Abiona Babarinde, General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications Coscharis Group: “We understand that vehicle purchase is by no means an impulsive activity in this clime, especially given the current socio-economic realities on ground.

“Therefore, we accede to the demand of our teeming Renault customers and prospects to extend the timeline for the Renault giveaway promo, till the end of June 2021.”

The Coscharis Renault promo offers mouth-watering gifts for every unit of Renault Kwid or Koleos purchased within the period of the promo. The giveaways include, free ABRO Generator, 5% price discount, free insurance, free vehicle registration and first two services free of charge.

Abiona also noted: “The promo is open to both existing owners of the Renault brand and others that are yet to have a feel of the iconic French brand.”

Said he: “We are equipped with the original parts, right tools to fix the original parts and the certified Renault technicians to deliver your total aftersales experience throughout our workshop outlets located in all the six geo-political zones in Nigeria.

Speaking on the models, he said they are best in class and offer value for money. Prospective customers are also invited to take advantage of our partnership with a number of leading financial institutions to purchase these or any of our Renault vehicles now and pay later through a bouquet of available finance options.”

The Renault Kwid is a compact car with the robustness and look of an SUV. It brings together the practicality of a compact car with the specifications of a genuine SUV: a sturdy and striking design, as well as economy and technological advances.

“Besides, its front grille, 14” wheel rims and door mirror shells give it a distinctive look when compared to other cars in its class. Renault Kwid’s interior space is a masterful blend of modernity and ergonomics. The car is roomy and comfortable for driver and passengers alike.

