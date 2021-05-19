Cloud Hosting Service: NITDA, Cloudflex, Rackcenter back NITRA Technology Forum 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

As the umbrella body of all practising information and communications technology journalists, the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association, NITRA, prepares for its event tagged: NITRA Technology Forum 2021, in Lagos next Thursday, stakeholders in the Cloud Hosting services have started to line up in support of the event.

The association said the event has received backing from the nation’s information technology regulator, the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA; Cloud services operator, Cloudflex and premier data centre operator, Rackcenter.

The event will be chaired by the Chief Executive Officer, Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria, IXPN, Mr. Muhammed Rudman, has as theme: Achieving 30 per cent Growth In Local Cloud Hosting By 2024, and will x-ray growth potentials, challenges and benefits of hosting Cloud services and data centers locally. It will also look at policies and regulation around the sub-sector.

NITRA Chairman, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, while commending the partners for their support of the event and passion for the growth of technology in Nigeria, noted that over the years, the country has been grappling with the need to secure its data and further boost local content in all sectors of the economy, while key stakeholders are concerned about how the sector is faring in this area and how it can achieve local hosting of our sensitive data. He insists that growth in every facet of the nation’s economy should be inside-out.

“Specifically, the Forum will offer Cloud service companies, data infrastructure companies and other stakeholders, opportunities to reach out to their target market with solutions that address their challenges and needs,” he assured.

NITDA was created in April 2001 to implement the Nigerian Information Technology Policy and co-ordinate general IT development in the country.

