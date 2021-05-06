China’s tryst with Interpol

The much recent debates and discussions on serious abuses in the Xinjiang region is already creating a global backlash against China. China uses its financial leverage with diplomatic maneuvering to build strong connections, appoint its nominees at the multilateral forums and promote its vested political interests.

Beijing is known to systematically utilize and manipulate is presence in the international organizations to not only advance its influence on the global stage but also for political purposes. This was quite evident in the appointment of a Chinese President at Interpol, a position China misused to go after its high-profile political dissidents abroad.

In 2016, Beijing had pushed its Minister of Public Security Meng Hongwei into the office of Interpol at the election in Bali where 830 Police Chiefs and Senior law enforcement officials from 164 countries voted.

This was the first time since 1945 that an authoritarian power succeeded in getting elected to the Presidency to the Interpol. Chinese officials lobbied for votes by offering billions of dollars in aid to smaller nations’ governments and their police departments. Authoritarian regimes in the past too have been criticized for misusing Interpol for their political objectives.

Russia was also known to misuse the system to go after its political enemies abroad and China is no different in this matter. The Presidency was hailed as a diplomatic achievement by the Chinese state media; however, it turned out to be a systematic ploy to use Interpol as a mechanism to suppress its opponents abroad. Beijing claimed that these are the fugitives facing charges in China. On the other hand, Human Rights Organizations globally strongly condemned the appointment of Meng as the President of the Policing agency.

While being in power, Meng sought to translate the official Interpol documents into the Chinese language with his four Chinese aides, trying to ‘sinicize’ the way Interpol worked. Chinese is not one of the four official languages of Interpol and these attempts by Meng pointed to the beginning of ‘sinicization’ of the organization. During his term, Meng also issued ‘Red Corner’ Notice Requests to the Agency which were politically motivated against dissidents.

Red Corner notices are, by norm, issued to seek the arrest or provisional arrest of the wanted person and while the Interpol system is to be used for people who commit serious crimes, China used it for crimes with a distinctly political edge. Notably, China issued 612 ‘Red Notices’ in 2016 and sought the extradition of those against whom the notices were issued. In the process, it was able to secure the extradition of 17 individuals in the same year. In the interregnum, China increased its funding to Interpol.