Children’s Day: Warri North children tasked on moral values

By Gabriel Olawale

WARRI—WIFE of the Executive Chairman Warri North Local Government Area, Mrs. Angela Asekutu, yesterday, urged children within the council to be law abiding and promote good moral conduct in all their dealings.

Mrs. Asekutu said this during the 2021 children’s day celebration held in Koko headquarters of Warri North council area.

She assured the children that her husband’s administration ensures that every child of the council area gets their pride of place in terms of their education and other welfare package.

She said: “I want to urge all children in this council area to promote good conduct and other moral values that will enhance quality education and make good leaders of tomorrow. With this year’s theme: ‘Unite to reverse the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Children’, this is a task before us as parents which we all must do.”

She commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, Dame Edith Okowa for the opportunity given to her husband to serve the good people of Warri North LGA.

The ceremony was also attended by the wife of the Vice-Chairman, Mrs. Oludewa Mikie; wives of councillors and other top management staff of the council area.

The high point of the ceremony was the quiz competition, presentations of gifts items and dancing competition.

