Chams Group makes key appointments into ChamsMobile

By Peter Egwuatu

The Board of Directors of Chams Plc has announced key appointments into its group operations to strengthen efforts aimed at expanding its business solutions and offerings to larger markets.

The Board also stated its goal includes meeting shareholder expectations and delivering long-term value which is fundamental to the Company’s business growth and financial sustainability.

Mayowa appointed as the MD/CEO for Chamsmobile

Mayowa Olaniyan is a finance and management expert with over 27years experience that spans across finance, audit, automobile, and technology. Until her appointment as MD/CEO of Chamsmobile Limited, Mayowa oversaw Chams Plc’s finance, strategy and services as Executive Director. She also drove the financial and business strategy that shot the Chams Group back to profitability. Prior to that role, she served as the Chief Strategist and Financial Officer.

A chartered accountant of repute, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and Associate of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), global body for professional Accountants, Mayowa holds an MBA from Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt University, UK. She has a degree in Applied Accounting and post graduate diploma from Oxford Brooks University, UK.

Kayode appointed as the Executive Director for Chamsmobile

Kayode Akomolafe is appointed Executive Director, Chamsmobile Limited. Before his appointment, he was the Chief Operating Officer, Chams Plc. He is an accomplished professional in project management with over 20years experience in diverse field which include Identity management, solution design, system architect, customer service, IT operations and infrastructure.

He holds a bachelor of Technology from Federal University of Technology Akure, he also holds a Master Degree in Information System Technology from University of Liverpool, UK as well as Executive MBA from Lagos Business School. He is an Alumni of Nanyang Business School, Singapore.

Patricia, appointed Group Chief Financial Officer for Chams Plc

Patricia Duru resumed as the new Group Chief Financial Officer of Chams Plc with effect from March 8, 2021. Prior to joining Chams Plc, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Interconnect Clearinghouse Nigeria Limited where she played a pivotal role in the financial growth of the business as well as significantly improving shareholder value over the last five (5) years. Patricia will support the Board in driving the Group’s strategic vision and harnessing greater wealth-building opportunities for shareholders.

She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, an Associate of the Chartered Global Management Accountants &Chartered Management Accountants (UK) amongst others. She joins the group with invaluable Telecommunications, Risk Management, and Financial Services experience.

