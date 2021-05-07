Buni condoles Fika Emirate over death of Imam Muhammad Alkali

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state on Friday commiserated with the Emir of Fika, Alh. Muhammadu Abbali Ibn Muhammadu Idrisa, the Emirate Council and the people of Fika Emirate over the demise of Imam Muhammad Alkali, the Sarkin Malaman Masaurautan (Chief Imam) Fika Emirate.

Vanguard report that the Islamic Scholar died at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital while receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Governor Buni said, although it is sad losing the revered cleric at this moment, that was the wish of Allah the creator.

The condolence message was contained in a press statement signed by the Director-General Press and Media Affairs to the Governor, Comrade Mohammed Mamman.

The governor said, “lmam Muhammad Alkali died at a time when his services were much needed to mobilise his followers to pray for the state and country at this challenging moment.”

Governor Buni prayed to Almighty Allah (God) to count the late Imam among the beneficiaries of His mercy in this holy month of Ramadan and to grant him Aljannatur Firdaus.

He also expressed his deep condolences to the family of the deceased, Fika Emirate Council and the people of the Emirate.

The governor also prayed to Allah (God) to grant his family and the Emirate the fortitude to bear the huge and irreparable loss.

