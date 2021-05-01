Buhari reappoints Runsewe, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Osa Amadi

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Otunba Segun Runsewe as Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture for another term of four years to continue the deepening of Nigeria’s cultural economy.

The appointment was announced on April 30, 2021, by Garba Shehu, President Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity.

Others who were also reappointed were Mr Folorunso Coker, Director-General, Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation, and Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

The President also approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed as the Chief Executive Officer /Artistic Director of the National Troupe of Nigeria.

Alhaji Ahmed was until his appointment, Director of Culture in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Bauchi State.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: