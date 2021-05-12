Breaking News
Breaking: Uzodimma dissolves Exco, 8 ministries not affected 

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State

 

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Wednesday dissolved his members of Executive council members.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, confirmed this to Vanguard in Owerri.

It was gathered by Vanguard that the aim of the dissolution was to regig his administration to further achieve his numerous projects of the 3r, of Rehabilitation, reconstruction and Recovery.

Some of the ministries mentioned to Vanguard that were not affected included; the Information and strategy ministry, Ministry of Works, Ministry of Finance, Ministry Health, Ministry Youth, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry Technology and Ministry of Women Affairs.

However, when Vanguard contacted the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, he also  confirmed  it and said: “The governor said he wants to regig his administration and soon his going to reconstitute his administration to further achieve his agenda for Imo people.”

