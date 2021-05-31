BREAKING: Unknown gunmen kill ex-Enugu High Court Judge, Stanley Nnaji [VIDEO]

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

Unknown gunmen on Sunday night shot dead, a former judge of Enugu State High Court identified as Justice Stanley Nnaji.

The deceased, from Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, was shot severally beside the Enugu Diagnostics Centre, by Ebeano Tunnel, after he was double-crossed and dragged out of his Mercedes Benz Jeep.

Confirming the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, said he has ordered the launch of a full-scale manhunt for the yet-to-be-identified gunmen, who equally carted away with the deceased’s vehicle.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, the Commissioner stated that the victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy, adding that the incident took place at about “1700 hrs.”

Also Read:

Meanwhile, the Commissioner, while assuring that no stone would be left unturned in fishing out perpetrators of the heinous crime, called on residents of the state to remain law-abiding, vigilant and assist the Police with useful information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the assailants.

Justice Nnaji was a Judge of the Enugu State High Court until he was dismissed following his alleged role in the removal of Governor Chris Ngige, the then Governor of Anambra State in 2007 through a questionable ex-parte order.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: