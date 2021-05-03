Breaking: Suspected sponsor of unknown gunmen arrested in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

An investigation by Vanguard yesterday revealed that one of the said sponsors of the hoodlums who operated under the name “unknown gunmen” a 42-year-old man, one Nnamdi Okafor, from Amanachi community in Orsu local government area of Imo state, has been arrested by security operatives for allegedly sponsoring the “unknown gunmen” linked to the killings, burning of Police stations in the state as well as the Owerri correctional centre.

Vanguard in Owerri was told that Okafor, was nabbed at Aboha-Ohi around lifeline Assembly Owerri/Orlu road in Imo state.

Furthermore, Okafor has been on security surveillance over the said allegations that linked him (Okafor) to the activities of the hoodlums, killings and burning police stations in the state.

Also read:

It was also gathered that the suspect, until his arrest was one director of Pecubel hotel in Imo.

According to the source, who spoke to Vanguard on the arrest said: “Nnamdi Okafor is from Amanachi community in Orsu local government area of Imo state, he was arrested in April, around lifeline Assembly in Aboha-Ohi along Owerri /Orlu road in Imo.

“Okafor ‘Male’ 42 years. He’s the director of one Pecubel Hotel and has a pharmaceutical outlet in Lagos. He was arrested in connection with sponsoring /financing of the so-called unknown gunmen terrorising Imo state,” the source said.

This is coming a few days after Vanguard had reported that over 12 hoodlums operating as “unknown gunmen” said to be in connection with the series of attacks in the state, had been apprehended by security operatives, one of the ring leaders’ name was given as Izuchukwu Ohaeri, aged 31 years, his from Isiwenke, Amakohia in Ihitte Uboma local government area of Imo state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: