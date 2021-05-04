Breaking: Lagos Assembly suspends 3 council bosses over alleged disregard for guiding rules 

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Barely few months to the conduct of local government elections in Lagos, the State House of Assembly, on Tuesday suspended three local government council chairmen over alleged disregard for the guidelines governing their activities.

The House said it can no longer continue to watch while the council chairmen stubbornly flout the state’s local government guidelines.

The affected chairmen were named Ogidan Mukandasi Olaitan of the Lekki Local Council Development Agency, LCDA, Suleiman Jelili of Alimosho Local Government Area and Tajudeen Ajide of the Surulere local government area.

Members of the House of Assembly in a voice vote unanimously approved the suspension without any.

The suspension came after Bisi Yusuff (Alimosho 1) raised a complaint against Olaitan.

Yusuff who is the chairman of the House Committee on Commerce and Industry accused the chairman of the Alimosho council of arrogance and being rude.

He complained that Olaitan even accused the lawmakers of carrying out an oversight function on a memorandum of understanding in relation to the issue that arose from a resettlement programme in Lekki of being ignorant of their jobs.

Yusuff further said the council chairman had total disregard for those in his domain who he was elected to govern.

According to him, his action, even as a lawyer, was an insult to true governance and respect for the authority.

Supporting Yusuff, another lawmaker, Fatai Mojeed (Ibeju-Lekki 1), named Jelili and Ajide as having issues against them that are under investigation.

He urged his colleagues to suspend the chairmen pending the outcome of the investigations and to serve as a deterrent to others.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, while speaking on the issue, noted that the House had received petitions from many councillors in the state against sitting chairmen.