Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Hours after abductors of Greenfield students threatened to kill the remaining students in their captivity; one more student was released on Tuesday.

The mother of the student, Laurentia Attahiru confirmed to journalist that her son was released but declined to give details.

The authorities are yet to comment on the development.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: