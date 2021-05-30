Vanguard Logo

Breaking: Gunmen storm Niger community, kidnap about 200 Islamiyya Students

About 200 students of Islamiyya school, Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have been reportedly abducted on Sunday.

This is coming hours after the remaining 14 abducted students of Greenfield University were freed on Saturday after spending 40 days in captivity.

However, in today’s incident, one person was shot dead while another lays critically injured.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the community around 4:30pm on Sunday.

Confirming the story, a resident of the area Zayyad Mohammed , the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya school where the incident took place, was built by a retired Immigration Officer.

Other sources according to Channels, said , the Islamiyya school is not the usual Sangaya boarding Islamic school, but a conventional one where parents send their children on a daily basis for the purpose of acquiring Islamic education.

