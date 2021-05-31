Breaking News
Breaking: Fire guts Mokland Hotel, Ikeja

File: Fire

…Destroys property

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Fire on Monday evening gutted Mokland Hotel at number  3/9 Olakoleosho Street, Ikeja, Lagos, destroying several properties in the process.

No life has so far been recorded. According to an eyewitness, the fire which emanated from the topmost Penthouse floor of the building, started at about 7pm.

Fire fighters of the Lagos State Services are currently battling to put out the raging inferno.

As at press time the cause of the fire could not be ascertained. Spokesman of the state fire service, Mr Amodu Shakiru, confirmed the incident saying Lagos rescue team is curtailing the fire from spreading to other floors and surrounding buildings.

Details later:

Vanguard News Nigeria

