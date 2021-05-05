Breaking: FG moves to deploy 5G Technology

Kindly Share This Story:

…NCC, NIGCOMSAT sign MoU on C-band frequency

By Emmanuel Elebeke

At last, the controversy surrounding 5G technology deployment has finally been laid to rest, as Federal government has concluded plans to commence the deployment process.

This followed the successful signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU between the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, on Wednesday with the Nigerian Communications Satellite, Nigcomsat on the clearing of C-band frequency for deployment of 5G services.

Under the agreement, NIGCOSAT is committing about 160Megs of C-band from which government will generate revenue from the sales to service providers through the NCC.

The MoU, according to the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, has the blessing of the National Frequency Management Council, NFMC which is chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami.

On the controversy surrounding the 5G technology, the EVC said it had already been addressed both on security and health related issues and that the Commission had gone further to sensitize the public on the research findings.

