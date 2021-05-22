Breaking News
BREAKING: Ayade, APC take over PDP Secretariat in Cross River

On 11:58 am
By Ike Uchechukwu

The property located at 142( a) along Muritala Mohammed Highway in Calabar which housed the People’s Democratic Party Secretariat in Cross River was on Saturday morning painted into All Progressive Congress ,APC, Colours .

Vanguard gathered that the building popularly known as the PDP Secretariat was condoned off by heavily armed security operatives while the workers continued their painting of the building.

This is coming three days after the governor, Prof Ben Ayade dumped the PDP for APC and he has gone a step further to convert the PDP secretariat to that of the Ruling party which he recently joined .

Recall that the PDP at the National had on Friday set up a caretaker committee headed by the former Deputy Governor of the state ,Mr Efiok Cobhams .

More details…

