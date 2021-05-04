BREAKING: Another 46-year-old ‘unknown gunman’ arrested in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:



By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The number of arrests of hoodlums who have been operating under the name “unknown gunmen” yesterday soared, with the arrest of one popularly known as Japan, a 46-year-old man, from Isu Local Government Area of Imo State.

Vanguard in Owerri was told that Japan was arrested at Oguta 1, in Oguta local government area, after another of their camps was uncovered by top security operatives.

It was gathered that Japan has been on the security watch list since after the series of the destruction of police stations and several attacks in Imo and was apprehended in April.

Also read:

A security source who narrated how Japan was arrested said: “On the 29th April 2021 at mechanic village oguta local government area of Imo state, at Imo state at approximately 13:30 pm, operatives arrested one of the most wanted unknown gunmen.

“He is popularly known as Japan, Male, 46 years old, His from Isu Local government area of Imo state, but a resident at Oguta1 Local government area of Imo state, During the arrest he sustained gunshot injuries on both lower legs.

“He was rushed to hospital for treatment. already, he is confessing to having participated in the attack on correctional centre and police headquarters both in Owerri.”

It should be recalled that over 12 hoodlums said to be operating under the “unknown gunmen” in Imo state, have been arrested which included one Ohaeri, aged 31 years, from Isiwenke, Amakohia in Ihitte Uboma local government area of Imo state as well as one Okafor from Amanachi community in Orsu local government area of the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: