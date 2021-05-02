Breaking: Again, Boko Haram invades military base in Borno LG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Suspected members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect on Sunday morning invaded Ajiri village of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno state, in which they gained access into the military base and dislodged troops.

This attack is coming barely 12 hours when some group of insurgents on Saturday attacked Rann, the Headquarter of Kala Balge Local Government Area and Limankara village of Gwoza Local Government Area of the state.

Ajiri town about 50km Borno Central, is located along Maiduguri- Mafa- Dikwa road with thousands of its people, mostly Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) recently relocated back to the community to pick up their pieces.

A senior security Source confirmed the infiltration of insurgents into the Ajiri military base, Rann and Limankara communities, even as he said, details of the attacks are still sketchy at press time.

