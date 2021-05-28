Biase Council Chairman makes peace between warring C’River, Ebonyi communities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una

FOLLOWING incessant communal conflicts between Erei community of Cross River State and their Edda neighbours in Afikpo, Ebonyi State, Mrs Ada Charles Egwu, Chairman of Biase Local Government Area on Thursday made peace to stop further blood shed in the area

The peace meeting which took place at Abi Local Government Council Secretariat Itigidi, saw the two communities embrace peace and vowed to stop further hostilities

Speaking Mrs Egwu charged the two communities to sheathe their sword and live in peace as they did in the past.

“Every year particularly during this time of year we experience needless blood shed and destruction of property on both sides as people from Eda and their Erei neighbours fight over a palm plantation in their common border that must stop hence forth,” Ada stated

She said the two communities though in different states have a long history of living together and spilling of blood every year is a terrible taboo.

“The fact that Erei is in Cross River and Eda in Ebonyi is for administrative convenience and not for enmity for each community to spill the blood of their brothers.

“Governor Ayade is very passionate for peace between Eda and Erei and I know the Governor of Ebonyi too is a man of peace therefore lets maintain the peace.

“I thank the Edda community for honouring the invitation and I plead with the communities to embrace peace, as development cannot strive where there’s no peace.”

Also the member representing Biase state constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly Mr. Ogbor Ogbor spoke in the same direction of peace.

The spoke person for Erei community Dr Ogban Iyam highlighted the cause of this crisis and until the causes are handled this problem will persist. He also assured the Edda community of their willingness to live in peace with their neighbours.

The leader of the Edda community, His highness Eze Ogo Charles Enyi also appealed for peace and assured the people of Erei that he must make sure peace rains amongst the two communities.

The Paramount ruler of Biase Local Government Area, Onun Nicholas Odim was in attendance and pleaded the two communities to accept peace.

Vanguard News Nigeria

