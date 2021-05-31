BB02 kicks off media tour for ‘Dance’, ‘Jogodo’ with The Lemlines

Kindly Share This Story:

Singer, songwriter and label executive, Jesse Adesotu Woghiren, popularly known as ‘BB02’ recently took Benin City by storm when he embarked on a South-South media tour for his songs – Dance and Jogodo. Featuring ‘The Lemlines (Bigmanity Music All-stars), this crew comprises R&B vocal powerhouse – C-Mion and Gabby Zeze, as well as the music producer cum performing artist Chargy.

The activation kicked off on May 21st with radio interviews on Rhythm FM, KU FM, Speed FM, Vibes FM and ended with a press conference on May 22nd at 21:26 Lounge.

‘Dance’, a pop song with a mashup of traditional ‘Bini’ undertone, has attracted massive airplay. BB02, alongside all the signees on Bigmanity music, is set to reshape the music landscape in Nigeria.

During the media tour, BB02 who is also a rapper reiterated the commitment of Bigmanity Music towards supporting local talents. For them, good music, integrity, and supporting creatives are all that matters.

“As a record label, Bigmanity Music is operating on a global scale. We will use every apparatus of ours to turn home-grown musicians, producers, fashion designers, models, music/news publishers, and dancers into international brands. We will continue this media tour at all the regional zones in Nigeria.

We will meet with creatives to spread the good news this record label has in abundance to offer. We are also investing in the music industry with various sets of reality and talent shows that we will be unveiling in the coming weeks.” he enthused.

