Ayade’s deputy, Ivara Esu joins APC

Kindly Share This Story:

…says he was not forced to defect

By Emma Una, CALABAR

PROFESSOR Ivara Esu, Deputy Governor of Cross River State, on Monday registered as a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, four days after his principal, Senator Ben Ayade defected to the party.

Esu dispelled rumours making rounds in the state accusing him of unwillingness to dump the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, alongside Senator Ben Ayade, for the APC.

Speaking in his Office, Professor Esu said he registered in his ward as a full member of the APC.

Also read:

He explained that he went to his Ward in Ukurike and registered, as a member of the APC and was issued a temporary registration card while awaiting the permanent membership card.

“I call on all my supporters not to be upset or resort to violence because the decision to decamp to the APC was my free decision.

” At some point in time in life, matters have to be considered and hard decisions are taken and if situation warrants I may return to PDP.”. He stated

The deputy governor stressed that his movement with the governor to APC would not affect the projects that have been initiated by their administration and assured that all projects must be given due attention.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: