Attahiru, others death, a colossal loss – Wike

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has described the tragic death of Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and other military personnel in an ill-fated plane crash in Kaduna on Friday, as a colossal loss to the nation.

The governor said he is saddened by the catastrophic crash that claimed the lives of Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, who on March 23, visited the Government House, Port Harcourt and clearly articulated his vision and strategy to end insurgency in the country.

Wike in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, expressed his condolences to the Nigerian Armed Forces and the families of the deceased officers who in their lifetime served the nation meritoriously.

He said: “It is with profound sadness that I convey the deepest condolences of the Government and people of Rivers State to the Nigerian Armed Forces and bereaved families of Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and other military personnel onboard the ill-fated aircraft.

“We feel deeply saddened by the colossal loss of these patriotic and thoroughbred officers who sacrificed their lives to make our nation safe. Our thoughts are with the Nigerian Armed Forces and affected families in this hour of grief.”

He, however, prayed God to grant courage and strength to the Armed Forces and bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

